iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IBHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 394,208 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.