iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BATS IBHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 394,208 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.
About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
