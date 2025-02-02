iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Announces Dividend of $0.15

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $27.02.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

