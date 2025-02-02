iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IBHK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.