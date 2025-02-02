iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,616 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.