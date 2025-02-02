iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Announces Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of IBMR remained flat at $25.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

