Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BEMB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Get Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.