iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2661 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS EMHY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,016 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

