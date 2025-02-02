iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2661 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS EMHY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,016 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
