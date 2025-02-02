iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 2,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.