iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 5,548 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

