iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after buying an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.