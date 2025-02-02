iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is MA Private Wealth’s 3rd Largest Position

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $183.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

