iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

IWX opened at $83.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

