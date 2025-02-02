iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Plans Dividend of $0.20

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,200 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.
About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.