iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Plans Dividend of $0.20

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,200 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

