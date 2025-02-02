iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

