iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $509,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,343,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVW opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.