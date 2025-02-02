iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

