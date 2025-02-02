iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Announces Dividend of $0.39

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3904 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of FIBR stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $87.62. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $101.19.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile
