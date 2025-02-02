iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Announces Dividend of $0.39

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3904 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIBR stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $87.62. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.