Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.0024753.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

