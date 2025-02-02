Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jabil by 135.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 945.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 0.2 %

JBL opened at $162.36 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $12,252,740. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.