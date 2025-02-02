Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 528 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $249.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $205.93 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

