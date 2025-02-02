Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 106 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average is $185.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

