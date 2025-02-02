Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2709 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
JBBB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. 981,274 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.