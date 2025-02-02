Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,788.32. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,986.40. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,520. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,595. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

