Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.
JSPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $6.06 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
