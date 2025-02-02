Jito Price Hits $2.97 (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Jito has a total market capitalization of $858.71 million and $58.16 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jito has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00002990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98,929.93 or 0.99691574 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,721.72 or 0.99481762 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,432,386 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 289,432,386.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.04173035 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $61,328,614.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

