John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 298,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $703.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

