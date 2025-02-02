JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €45.75 ($47.66) and last traded at €46.05 ($47.97). 9,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.10 ($48.02).

JOST Werke Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.85.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

