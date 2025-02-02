Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 425 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.