Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

