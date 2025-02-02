Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.