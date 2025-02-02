Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $183.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.