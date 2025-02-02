Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

