Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $334.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

In other news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $1,191,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,380. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock worth $3,883,621. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

