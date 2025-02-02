Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 73,310 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,310 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

