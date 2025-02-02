Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBSB remained flat at $98.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

