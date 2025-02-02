JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Price

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $87.57 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

