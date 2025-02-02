JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:JCPB)

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1921 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
BATS:JCPB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.38. 583,978 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
