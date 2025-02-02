JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 11.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,203,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

