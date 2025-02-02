JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Plans $0.12 Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS JMST traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,859 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.