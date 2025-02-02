JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Plans $0.12 Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS JMST traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,859 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

