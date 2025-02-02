JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Increased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.