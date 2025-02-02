Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of JFHHF stock remained flat at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.