Kaia Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Kaia has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaia token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaia has a market cap of $998.64 million and approximately $39.83 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaia Profile

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,934,722,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,934,710,612 tokens. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,934,448,066.354164. The last known price of Kaia is 0.17451584 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $35,709,206.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

