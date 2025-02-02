Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $496.22 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Kava has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $496.22 million and approximately $73.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,819 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

