Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson BDC

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

