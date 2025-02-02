Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.53 and traded as high as $65.00. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 17,500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $74,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,675.08. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,368 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $82,189.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,030.32. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $729,430 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

