KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $293.40 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

