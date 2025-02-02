KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $246,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 241,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 183,235 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

