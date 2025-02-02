KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.27, a PEG ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. The trade was a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,874 shares of company stock worth $93,721,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

