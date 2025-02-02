KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC opened at $80.41 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.