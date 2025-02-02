KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $167.04 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

